Hospitalizations, cases rising in Freeborn County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations were reported in Freeborn County Wednesday in the update from health officials.

The county currently has 123 active cases.

The Freeborn County Health Department stated the new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

One person between 10 and 14

Three people between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

One person in their 50s

Two people in their 60s

Two people in their 80s

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: one new case

Mower County: 16 new cases

Steele County: 11 new cases

Waseca County: four new cases

Statewide, there were 1,404 new COVID-19 cases reported and seven new deaths.