Harry D Dockwell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, as a result of a stroke.

Harry was born in Albert Lea, MN on May 31st, 1947 to Harry H and Helen J (Belshan) Dockwell.

He attended Hayward Elementary and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1965. He then attended and graduated from Mankato State University with a Bachelors Degree in accounting. He also went on to receive his CPA Certificate. MSU is where he met his future wife, Debbie.

After graduating from MSU he went to work for Alexander Grant CPA Firm in Minneapolis and Capp Homes in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1976 Harry accepted a position at Current, Inc of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he ultimately became Vice President.

Harry was an avid sports fan, especially anything to do with Mankato State University. He also loved the Denver Bronco’s and never forgot about the Minnesota Twins or Vikings. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He also loved cheering for his daughters and his wife at their activities.

A friend to all-Harry always had a story to tell, a kind word to give and a welcoming smile for acquaintances and strangers alike.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie of 53 years, and his daughters, Katie (Kevin) Cleary and Tracie (Barry) Binder of Colorado Springs. His sisters, Cheryl (Larry) Beavens, Paulette Jerome, Jane (Cal) Paulson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathy and Jim Grant and many nieces and nephews.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry H and Helen J Dockwell and his in laws Dewey and Bobbie Drennen.

A Forthcoming “Celebration of Life” will be hosted by his family in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Colorado Springs Senior Center or a desired charity of choice.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Blessed be his memory.