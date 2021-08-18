Guest column: Grow with Google digital readiness series

Ask SCORE by Dean Swanson

More and more small businesses are either currently using or are adding digital access and marketing to their business operational strategy. I have discussed this in previous columns. But now there is a new resource for businesses that want help and information on this. I share with you in this column a new, valuable resource for small businesses.

SCORE announced the start of a partnership with “Grow with Google” and the International Downtown Association (IDA) to launch a four-part free digital readiness series designed to help small business owners develop the skills they need to succeed online and grow their companies. This is a very flexible resource. You can complete just one module or all four — and you’ll receive a digital readiness badge for each module you complete.

Grow with Google aims to help everyone across America — those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce tomorrow — access the best of Google’s trainings and tools to grow their skills, careers and businesses. You can learn more at grow.google.com.

Series goals: The series aims to help small businesses owners like you to:

• Get found online: Get your business online and improve your digital presence. Your customers are online, so a strong online presence is mission critical — even if your business doesn’t sell on the web. Learn ways to strengthen your online presence with easy-to-use tools.

• Reach more customers: Connect with more customers in more places. Whether you’re seeking to drive traffic to your website or through your door, discover where your potential customers are with free tools — and reach prospects with digital advertising that fits your business and your budget.

• Sell online: Make it easy for customers to shop with you on your website. Grow your sales by connecting with shoppers online, optimizing your e-commerce setup and making it faster, easier and more secure for customers to pay you online.

• Work remotely: Run your business from anywhere. Learn how to transition from working at the office to working from home (or anywhere else you want). Find everything you need to stay connected and productive no matter where you are.

Series details: The digital readiness series is a free program made up of four learning modules. Each module includes a Grow with Google quick help video, a Google Primer minicourse (the free Primer app is available on the App Store and Google Play), and a virtual Grow with Google workshop. You can watch the videos and take the Primer minicourses anytime, and the Grow with Google workshops will either be live or on-demand and on your own schedule. As mentioned above, you can complete just one module or all four — and you’ll get a digital readiness badge for each module you complete.

I suggest that small business CEOs take the time to access the very helpful resource. It will give an overview and access to many usable tools to get your business using digital strategies and grow your business.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer-certified SCORE mentor and former SCORE chapter chair, district director and regional vice president for the northwest region.