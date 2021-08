Green Lea Golf Course held its annual club tournament July 31. Here are the winners from each flight:

Gold tee flight

Low gross – Scott Rasmussen 75

Low net – Earl Krieger 71

White tee flight

Low gross – Bucky Rasmussen/Dan Wittmer 78

Low net – Jerry Bibus 72

Men’s club champion

Chris Baas 67

Josh Jordahl 74

Women’s club champion

Low gross – Paddy Hoium 93

Low net – Jane Loge 78