Glenville Days happening this weekend

There is something for every age group during city’s annual festival

The Glenville Days summer festival is returning this year and will take place from Friday to Sunday. The event will feature many games and contests for people of all ages, along with food and live entertainment. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 13:

5-7:30 p.m.: Scholarship supper at the legion

6 p.m.: Food vendors on Main Street

6 p.m.: Little King and Queen contest

6 p.m.: Bike giveaway

6:30 p.m.: Egg toss on Main Street

7:30 p.m.: Activities and movie at the elementary school

7:30 p.m.: Magician performance on stage

9 p.m.: Comedian performance on stage

Saturday, Aug. 14:

8 a.m.: Carp fishing contest (register at stage)

9 a.m.: Food vendors on Main Street

10:30 a.m.: Parade

11 a.m.: Myrtle 4-H group food stand in the park

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pony carousel rides in the park

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Park activities

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Car show

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: DC Chassis Dyno

Noon: Kids pedal tractor pull in the park (ages 4-11)

1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament at Bubba’s

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Bingo (next to the legion)

2 p.m.: Bike giveaway

2 p.m.: End of fishing contest/weigh-in

3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: “Something Country” live band

8 p.m.: Raffle winners announced on stage

8 p.m.-midnight: “Bad Habits” live band ($10 admission)

Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m.: Community church service in the park