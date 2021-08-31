Gilman E. Peterson

Gilman Eldred Peterson, age 69, of Dodge Center, Minnesota, formerly of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, Minnesota. Gilman was born October 22, 1951, in Austin, Minnesota, to Eldred and Orline (Ruhter) Peterson. He was baptized and confirmed at Red Oak Grove Church in rural Austin. He graduated in 1969 from Blooming Prairie High School. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and served our country from 1971-1973 and was stationed in Germany. In January of 1973, Gilman met Patricia Fay Groeneweg and the two were united in marriage on April 20, 1974, at Red Oak Grove Church. From this union, a son, Franklin, was born. Gilman worked as a machinist for various tool and dye companies in Owatonna and Albert Lea. He also worked restoring tractors and farm equipment for many years. Together, Gilman and Patty hog farmed for 20 years in Corning, Freeborn County, Minnesota. After they sold the farm, the family moved to New Richland and made their home there for 20 years before settling in Dodge Center.

As a youth, Gilman was active in 4-H and FFA and enjoyed biking, canoeing, and camping. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans and enjoyed attending the yearly Peterson Family Reunions and was proud to have served as their past president for many years. In his later years, Gilman loved trying new foods and restaurants. He especially enjoyed lutefisk and lefse and attending the rural church dinners. Gilman could often be found mowing his lawn, doing yard work, and driving his skid loader. Above all else he cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandson, Henry. Together, Gilman and Henry spent time with the cats and donkey and enjoyed watching reruns of old shows and movies, especially Hogan’s Heroes. He loved spending time with his son in the shop working on International Harvester tractors and equipment. Gilman will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Gilman is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty; son, Franklin (Stephanie); grandson, Henry; siblings, Delmar Peterson, JoAnne (Randy) Smith, Merlin (Denise) Peterson, and Rodney (Tracie) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldred and Orline; niece, Joy Peterson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Peterson.

The funeral service for Gilman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, rural Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. A private interment will be in Udolpho Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church or Udolpho Cemetery Fund. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.