August 17, 2021

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

A Freeborn man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash south of the Minnesota border in Winnebago County. 

Joe Longe, 56, reportedly died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. 

A press release states the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at 8:48 p.m. Saturday on R-50, also known as 140th Avenue, south of the Minnesota border. 

The investigation found that Longe was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on R-50 when it left the roadway, went into the east ditch and rolled. 

He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

Other agencies assisting were the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Kiester Fire and Ambulance Service, Forest City ambulance and paramedics, Iowa State Patrol, MercyOne North Iowa Air Med and North Central Sales & Service towing. 

Longe was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. 

