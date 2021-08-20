Freeborn County nearing 100 active COVID cases

Mower, Steele also seeing large new increases

New COVID-19 cases amongst all age groups are continuing to rise, with 18 new cases reported on Friday in Freeborn County.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases reported were the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

There are currently 99 active cases in the county.

Increases were also reported in other area counties. Mower County had 29 new cases, Steele County had 32, Waseca County had 11 and Faribault County had three.

Statewide, 1,708 new cases were reported and 10 deaths.