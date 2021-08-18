expand
August 17, 2021

Free suicide prevention class for agricultural communities

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. Called “QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities,” the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. More than one million adults in the U.S. have been trained in QPR. This 1.5-hour class is for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. It will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on each of the following Tuesdays: Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For further information, call 651-645-2948.

