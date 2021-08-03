expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Fredrick “Fritz” Howard Moran

By Submitted

Published 9:59 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Fredrick “Fritz” Howard Moran, age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away on July 31, 2021.

Fredrick “Fritz” Howard Moran

Fritz was born on June 13, 1937 to Joseph and Hannah (Hummel) Moran in Brownsville, MN. He retired from Land O’Lakes after working there for 40 years. Fred was an avid hunter, fisherman, singer and reader, especially reading western novels. Fritz also enjoyed riding his bicycle. Every year, he would participate in the Freeborn County bike-a-thon for American Cancer Society for over 40 years.

Fred was the rock and supporter of his family foundation and he will be dearly missed.

Fred is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Connie (Adam) Moffitt; grandchildren, Travis (Courtney) Moffitt and Jacob Moffitt; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Isaiah and Owen Moffitt; in-laws, Susan (Jerald) Rognes, Barbara (Larry) Rognes, and Brian (Deborah) Drescher; sister-in-law, Sandy Moran; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hannah (Hummel) Moran; granddaughter, Christa Moffitt; brothers, Joseph, Charles and James; sisters, Mabel Pringing, Mary Simbeck and Delores Simmonson; and special uncle, Howard Hummel.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service 11 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea with military honors.

More News

Ask a Trooper: The rules behind white lines on a highway

Letter: Don’t let anyone steal your reality

Letter: Season ticket prices are a great deal

Letter: Friends of the Library book sale a success

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies

News

Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna

News

‘People are ready to hear live music again’

News

Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session

News

Bolstering the pheasant population

News

Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community

News

Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations

Arts & Culture

Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August

News

Duplicate Bridge results