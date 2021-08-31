Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County
Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday from over the weekend, along with five new hospitalizations.
The new cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county currently has 142 active cases.
The new cases included the following:
- Two people between 0 and 4
- Two people between 5 and 9
- Two people between 10 and 14
- Four people between 15 and 19
- Eight people in their 20s
- Five people in their 30s
- Eight people in their 40s
- Five people in their 50s
- Seven people in their 60s
- Two people in their 70s
- One person in their 80s
The following were increases in other area counties:
- Faribault County: 12 new cases
- Mower County: 42 new cases
- Steele County: 71 new cases
- Waseca County: 35 new cases
Across the state, 3,882 new cases were reported, along with six deaths.