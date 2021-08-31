Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday from over the weekend, along with five new hospitalizations.

The new cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county currently has 142 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

Two people between 0 and 4

Two people between 5 and 9

Two people between 10 and 14

Four people between 15 and 19

Eight people in their 20s

Five people in their 30s

Eight people in their 40s

Five people in their 50s

Seven people in their 60s

Two people in their 70s

One person in their 80s

The following were increases in other area counties:

Faribault County: 12 new cases

Mower County: 42 new cases

Steele County: 71 new cases

Waseca County: 35 new cases

Across the state, 3,882 new cases were reported, along with six deaths.