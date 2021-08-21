expand
August 21, 2021

Kathleen Bleckeberg of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Leo Kobinski with the basket of goodies he won in the Aug. 11 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies. Provided

Farmers market basket winner

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

