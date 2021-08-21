expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
August 21, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Local student to receive State Fair scholarship
Kathleen Bleckeberg of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Leo Kobinski with the basket of goodies he won in the Aug. 11 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies. Provided
Farmers market basket winner
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 20, 2021
More News
OPEN HOUSE
Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus
Editorial roundup: There’s no time to spare on stopping climate change
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial roundup: There’s no time to spare on stopping climate change
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Guest column: An ounce of prevention: the 4th surge
April Jeppson: Don’t lose friends over a game of telephone
Senate Report: California car emission standards will hurt Minn.
Latest Sports
Albert Lea football plans upcoming events
Evening the playing field
Catch of the week: Aug. 21
Hole-in-one at Green Lea
Voit’s double lifts surging Yanks to 7-5 win over Twins
Latest Stories
OPEN HOUSE
Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus
Editorial roundup: There’s no time to spare on stopping climate change
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Guest column: An ounce of prevention: the 4th surge
Latest Style
Across the Pastor’s Desk: ‘Walking hand in hand with Jesus’
Historic church to integrate its slavery ties
A wonderful breakfast worth waking up for
Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Seeing with eyes of abundance
Latest Business
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Latest Local News
Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus
Caregivers wellness program in September
Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021
Farmers market basket winner
Local student to receive State Fair scholarship
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus
News
Caregivers wellness program in September
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021
News
Farmers market basket winner
News
Local student to receive State Fair scholarship
News
A family on the water
News
Duplicate bridge results
News
Walz extends Minnesota’s welcome mat to Afghan refugees
Cops, Courts & Fires
Minnesota wildfire jumps highway, triggers more evacuations
Health Updates
New survey finds white unvaccinated Minnesotans strongly against shots
Health Updates
Freeborn County nearing 100 active COVID cases
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court dispositions: Aug. 2-3, 2021
Cops, Courts & Fires
Pickup reported stolen and other reports
News
Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down
News
Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair
Education
Gallery: Time for school for Albert Lea students
Education
Albert Lea students are back in school
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Cops, Courts & Fires
Buildings broken into and other reports
News
State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens
News
Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster
News
US jobless claims hit a pandemic low as hiring strengthens
News
Issue of new horse barn, other repairs at fairgrounds raised at county board meeting
Health Updates
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune