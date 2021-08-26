expand
August 26, 2021

Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Packet Dinner

Family food that fits your fall schedule

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Finding time for a family meal during fall means navigating busy schedules full of school, jobs, social events and more. Squeezing in dinner together calls for an easy dish that takes less than an hour so you can catch up with loved ones.

Let your oven do the work for you with this Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Packet Dinner recipe that requires just 10 minutes of prep before 30 minutes of baking, leaving you plenty of time to help little ones with homework. It all starts with Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, a traditional Polish sausage rope smoked and fully cooked so all you need to do is slice into 1/2-inch pieces and toss together with veggies and seasonings. You can feel good you are serving pork sourced from American family farms that raise their animals crate free with no antibiotics or added hormones ever.

An added benefit of this simple recipe is that it’s customizable, allowing you to substitute your family’s favorite flavors to satisfy everyone at the table. Or, if your loved ones are easily pleased and open to a variety of ingredients, you can try different veggies each time so it tastes like a new dish over and over again.

Visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes to find more fall meal inspiration.

 

Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Packet Dinner

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

 

1 package Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

 

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long.

Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss gently to combine.

Top each packet with parsley and fold crosswise over kielbasa and vegetable mixture to completely cover food. Roll top and bottom edges to seal.

Place foil packets on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes.

Variations: Customize ingredients for personal preferences. Use broccoli in place of corn or substitute peppers for onions.

