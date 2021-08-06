Fair food reviews: Rolling Roaster

By Michelle Rasmussen

Rolling Roaster

Roasted potatoes $6

Philly sandwiches $9

New to the Freeborn County Fair is the Rolling Roaster, which is under an orange and white tent next to the Grandstand. The Rolling Roaster hails from Eyota and offers the traditional Philly cheesesteak, a chicken cheesesteak and roasted potatoes. Since I like all things potato, I was right on board with trying the food from this stand.

The roasted potatoes were sliced, lightly seasoned and heavily roasted. You could get them loaded with cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and chives. Of course, if you wanted to leave any or all of the toppings off, you certainly could.

The philly sandwiches were served on a hoagie bun with shaved beef or chicken, plenty of onions and green peppers, smothered in cheese and a little bit of a secret sauce. I thought they had a nice flavor and tasted very fresh since they were cooked to order. The sandwiches can be ordered regular or spicy.

The Rolling Roaster also offers a meal deal including a sandwich and potatoes for $14.