August 5, 2021

Pork belly bites, pork chop and bacon mac and cheese

Fair food reviews: Benny’s Bigfoot BBQ

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Benny’s Bigfoot BBQ

Pork tenderloin sandwich $10 (add a pork belly slice for $2)

Pork chop $8

Saucy pork belly bites $8

Bacon mac and cheese $6

 

New to the fair this year is Benny’s Bigfoot BBQ. Complete with an array of pork products, it’s impossible to go wrong with any of the menu items.

My favorite item on the menu was the pork belly bites. Packed with flavor, these bites are a must have at the fair this year. 

The bacon mac and cheese was also fantastic. It had a great smokey flavor and was nice and creamy.

Pork tenderloin sandwich and bacon mac and cheese

As for the pork tenderloin sandwich and pork chop, they were cooked to perfection. Normally it can be tough to keep pork moist through the cooking process. That was not the case for either of these two items. Bigfoot’s house sauce also provided a nice sweet and tangy zip to the pork.

Benny’s Bigfoot BBQ is owned and operated by Ben Berhow. If you’re thinking that name sounds familiar, it’s because Berhow is a 2006 graduate of Albert Lea and was a state champion wrestler for the Tigers. 

Stop by Benny’s Bigfoot BBQ to support a local and enjoy any of their great menu items. 

 

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

