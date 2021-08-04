expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

From left: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. - Provided

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

By Associated Press

Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the Black man pleaded for air.

Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Thomas Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants’ request.

Keung’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, said evidence against Chauvin would confuse the jury and deprive Kueng of his right to a fair trial. He also said there is a conflict of interest due to Chauvin’s level of culpability in Floyd’s death, saying “the jurors will not be able to follow the Court’s instructions and compartmentalize the evidence as it related to Mr. Kueng.”

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao and Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting.

The four officers were also charged in state court, where Chauvin’s trial was eventually separated from the others due to space restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. The other three former officers face state trial next March on aiding and abetting counts.

Floyd, 46, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground on May 25, 2020. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint that was captured on bystander video and led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

The federal indictment alleges Chauvin violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and from unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

The requests to separate the trials were filed with several other routine requests on Tuesday.

Bob Paule, an attorney for Thao, suggested in his filing that he wants Thao to be tried apart from all of his co-defendants, including Chauvin. While his filing mentions only Chauvin by name, it says: “The jury will have insurmountable difficulty distinguishing the alleged acts of each defendant from the alleged acts of his co-defendants.”

Paule said Thao’s Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself would be in jeopardy if the trials were held together.

“Mr. Thao will obtain a fair and more impartial trial he is tried separately from his co-defendants,” Paule wrote.

The officers are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14. A trial date has not been set.

Chauvin is also charged in a separate federal indictment alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

More News

HRA awarded $3.5M for Shady Oaks repairs

‘We’ve had enough’: Law enforcement frustrated by continued speeding

Former, current state leaders receive awards

Editorial: Get out and enjoy the Six Best Days of Summer

News

HRA awarded $3.5M for Shady Oaks repairs

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘We’ve had enough’: Law enforcement frustrated by continued speeding

News

Former, current state leaders receive awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies

News

Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna

News

‘People are ready to hear live music again’

News

Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session

News

Bolstering the pheasant population

News

Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community