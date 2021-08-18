expand
August 18, 2021

EST/OAKLAND

By Submitted

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of
Steven L. Oakland,
a/k/a Steven Lee Oakland Decedent.
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1165

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF
INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF
HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 20, 2021, at 10:00AM VIA ZOOM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Richard M. Wolterman, whose address is 5539 138th Street West, Apple Valley, MN, 55124 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: Aug. 6, 2021
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Terrence A. Merritt
Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A.
14985 Glazier Avenue, Suite 525
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Attorney License No: 0072151
Telephone: (952) 953-8824
FAX: (952) 432-3780
Email: tmerritt@dmshb.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 11, 18, 2021
EST/OAKLAND

