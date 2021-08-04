expand
August 3, 2021

Children ride "The Tornado" a previous year at the Freeborn County Fair. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

Editorial: Get out and enjoy the Six Best Days of Summer

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Freeborn County Fair week is one of the best times to live in or near Albert Lea each year.

Whether you go to the fair for the animals, stage performers, carnival rides, vendors or simply to catch up with your friends and neighbors, it’s an all-around good time.

Especially after last year’s fair was canceled because of COVID-19, this year’s fair will be extra special, and we encourage everyone to check it out.

Support the local vendors who will be selling their wares, pop in to say hi to the 4-Hers, take your children or grandchildren on a few rides, or simply sit back and enjoy the live entertainment.

Get out there and have a good time. It’s one of those places that after you go, you will be glad you did.

You can never go wrong when you go to the county fair.

