Duplicate Bridge results anounced
Duplicate Bridge is played at noon Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday each week at the Austin Senior Center. This week’s winners on Tuesday were the following:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
- Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Sixth: John Leisen and Rich Stroup
The Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Three way tie for third, fourth and fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; and Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes
Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood and Texas. Invites are always out to bridge players who like to play competitive-type card games; bring a partner or call 437 2750 to find a partner.