Duplicate bridge results
Duplicate bridge is played two times a week at the Senior Center in Austin. Tuesdays session starts at noon and Wednesdays’ session starts at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday winners were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring
Second: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness
Wednesday winners were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring
Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes