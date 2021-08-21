expand
August 21, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Players from Northwood, Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek made up seven tables for bridge this week. At noon Tuesday 6 1/2 tables were played at the Austin Senior Center. Winners were the following:

  • First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
  • Fourth/fifth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail and Ray Schmidt
  • Sixth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimness

In the 11:30 a.m. Wednesday group, six tables were played. The winners were the following:

  • First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Third: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
  • Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

The group  always has room to set up another table. If anyone who likes a competitive game of cards wants to come, they should bring a partner, come either  day, and play duplicate bridge. If you do not have a partner, call 437-2750, and they can help you find a partner.

