Demolition derby caps off fair week

The demolition derby entertained a packed grandstand Sunday afternoon on the final day of the Freeborn County Fair.

There were a total of 61 vehicles, 10 power wheels and one lawn mower that signed up to participate. Here are results from the event:

Limited weld

1. Tyler Tews, 10x

2. Cody Gaines, G2

3. Mike Gains, 6.2

Heavy hitter: Tyler Tews

Stock trucks

1. Jacob Lempke, 32x

2. Dustin Olson, I35

3. Brendon Hoosline, 91

Heavy hitter: Dustin Olson

FWD vans

1. Jeff Knudtson, 88K

2. John Kluver, 189

3. Mike Polander, 707

Heavy hitter: Mark Krause, 13x

Stock minis

1. Matt Baas, 88

2. Shawn Ellingson, 185

3. Chris Lorton, 112

Heavy hitter: Matt Baas

Compacts

1. Cory Peterson, 3x

2. Jake Johnson, 122

3. Kenna Gaines, G3

Heavy hitter: Cory Peterson