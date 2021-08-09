Demolition derby caps off fair week
The demolition derby entertained a packed grandstand Sunday afternoon on the final day of the Freeborn County Fair.
There were a total of 61 vehicles, 10 power wheels and one lawn mower that signed up to participate. Here are results from the event:
Limited weld
1. Tyler Tews, 10x
2. Cody Gaines, G2
3. Mike Gains, 6.2
Heavy hitter: Tyler Tews
Stock trucks
1. Jacob Lempke, 32x
2. Dustin Olson, I35
3. Brendon Hoosline, 91
Heavy hitter: Dustin Olson
FWD vans
1. Jeff Knudtson, 88K
2. John Kluver, 189
3. Mike Polander, 707
Heavy hitter: Mark Krause, 13x
Stock minis
1. Matt Baas, 88
2. Shawn Ellingson, 185
3. Chris Lorton, 112
Heavy hitter: Matt Baas
Compacts
1. Cory Peterson, 3x
2. Jake Johnson, 122
3. Kenna Gaines, G3
Heavy hitter: Cory Peterson