expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Daphne J. Wittmer

By Submitted

Published 9:23 am Friday, August 27, 2021

Funeral services for Daphne J. (Wangen) Wittmer, 89, of Albert Lea, Minnesota will be held Saturday August 28, 2021 at 10 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed via www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Daphne J. Wittmer

Daphne was born on February 3, 1932 in Albert Lea with her twin brother Daryl to Gustave and Inez (Quam) Wangen. She was baptized by Rev. Sigurd Sorenson, confirmed and married by the Rev. Dr. Melford S. Knutson at First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea. A 1950 graduate of Albert Lea, she was joined in marriage to Marvin Wittmer on June 14, 1953. From this union they were blessed with five children.

Daphne loved the farm life and assisted her husband and children with developing the Wittmer homestead into a Grade A dairy farm. She was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church serving as an 8th grade Sunday School teacher, Jr. Lutheran teacher, a member of the Concordia Choir, Mission Circle and Ladies Aid. Daphne was a busy mother balancing community activity while maintaining a 30-year job in the workforce. She attended her children’s 4-H activities as an adult leader, their sports games, and band concerts while serving two terms as PTA Secretary of the Alden/Conger Schools. After moving off the farm, Daphne cultivated a garden of violets in her home and loved gifting them to friends and neighbors. Being an avid reader, you’d find her collection of history books and biographies lining her bookshelves. After becoming a widow, Daphne wrote and published her own life story – Scarred For Life – Healed For Eternity. She was a hairdresser by nature and used her skills to cut, perm, and style her family’s hair, and friends as well. Drawing was another love of Daphne’s and she was honored to receive blue ribbons for her publicly exhibited portraits. She loved traveling as her children moved state to state throughout the country, but the highlight of her life was her “Reformation Tour of Europe”. Daphne’s skill for photography was apparent when she brought home the sights of Europe in over 700 photos.

Daphne is survived by her children; Lynn (Rev. Steven) Lunning, Mark, Karen and Dean; grandchildren, Julia (Robert) Hoover, Andrew (Stephanie) Lunning, and Julie (Jesse) Lindahl, great grandchild Henry Hoover, daughter-in-law Brenda Wittmer, brother, LaMar (Donna) Wangen; sister, LaMone (Gary) Nelson; several nieces and grandnieces and nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends.

Preceding Daphne in death are her husband, Marvin; son, Bryan; grandsons, Joseph Bryan Wittmer and Philip Ian Lunning, brother Daryl Wangen and parents and parents-in-law.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

God bless her memory.

More News

Mark Clyde Olchefske

Daphne J. Wittmer

More heavy rain possible through Saturday

Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

News

More heavy rain possible through Saturday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

Education

Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores

Cops, Courts & Fires

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man pleads guilty after bragging about plans to kill officer

News

Update: Part of Freeborn County under flash flood warning

Education

Mask mandate reimplemented for Albert Lea secondary students

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge opts to suspend prison sentence for Lake Mills man in crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender arrested on alleged parole violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

News

Significant rain, severe weather possible today

News

Judge rejects bid to allow guns at Minnesota State Fair

Health Updates

Hospitalizations, cases rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward

News

Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents

Albert Lea Tigers

Meet this year’s Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Business

Chamber welcomes new member

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Owatonna artist’s work on display at Albert Lea Art Center

Gallery

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

News

Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

News

City to move ahead with bond sale for water tower costs