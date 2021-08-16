expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Daniel Leo Wagner

By Submitted

Published 11:37 am Monday, August 16, 2021

Daniel Leo Wagner, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away at home at the age of 77 on Saturday August 14th.

Daniel Leo Wagner

Dan was born on May 1, 1944, in Albert Lea, MN to Wilbert and Ruby (Hatle) Wagner. He graduated from Ellendale high school in 1963. Dan had many skills including small engine repair, wood working, home construction, and gardening. Some of his passions included hunting, fishing, farming, tinkering in his shop, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, going to auctions and garage sales with his wife, and spending time with his family. In his younger days, Dan was famous for his perfect hair and athletic ability. All throughout Dan’s life, he was well-known for his problem-solving skills, and practical common-sense approach to any challenge. Dan had the heart of a servant. He was a quiet man with a humble heart. He easily won the admiration of those around him. His motto was “Anything worth doing is worth doing right”. Dan was a hero to his sons and daughters and grandkids.

Dan married his high school sweetheart, Linda Waage on April 11, 1964 at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale. They were married 57 years and were blessed with six children, 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife, Linda Wagner, six children, Darren (Jane) Wagner of New Richland, Cory (Mary Ann) Wagner of Mankato, Tracy (Bruce) Meyer of Palm Desert, CA Paulette (Dave) Krampitz of Waseca, Danielle (Luverne) Zacharias of Medford, Leslie (Ben) Truesdell of Sherburn. 14 grandchildren: Alex (Laura) Wagner, Danny (Kristina) Wagner, Carlie, Madison and Marnie Wagner, Presley (Kaelan) Ellis, Jake Meyer, Wyatt, Regan, and Walker Krampitz, Zoe and Ziva Zacharias, Rylan and Rogan Truesdell. Brothers: Gerry (Marilyn) Wagner, Rick Wagner; Sisters: Judith Wagner, Toni (James) Perschbacher. In-laws Chuck and Cynthia Crabtree, Dale and Jani Waage, Gretta Lageson, Judith Waage, and Mary Busho.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ruby Wagner, father-in-law Loren Waage, mother-in-law Betty Waage, sister Janis Kimball, brothers-in-law Don Kimball, Eugene Lageson, Curt Waage, Mike Waage, Vern Busho, and infant grandsons Rayne and Ryder Truesdell.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19h, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Ellendale at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church one hour before service. Flowers may be sent to 503 Radel Ct. Ellendale, MN 56026.

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported