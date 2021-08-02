Damage and other reports

Deputies received a report at 12:35 p.m. Thursday of a damaged electrical box at 106 W. Washington Ave. in Hollandale.

Deputies received a report at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday of a van that was spray-painted and words were spray-painted in the yard at 27201 680th Ave., Alden.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 11:06 a.m. Friday at 207 S. Pearl St.

Police received a report at 12:05 p.m. Friday of a person who had entered an apartment and damaged a TV, DVD player, clothing and other items at 522 W. College St.

Windows were reported damaged at 8:40 p.m. Friday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

1 cited for open bottle violation

Deputies cited Leann Eillen Stevermer, 42, for open bottle violation at 4:57 a.m. Friday at 85365 263rd St. in Hollandale.

2 arrested on warrants

Heidi Christine Fredricks turned herself in on a local warrant at 6:54 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Christopher Gutieerez on a local warrant at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at 147 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

Stolen vehicle reported

Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:17 a.m. Friday at 83305 110th St., Glenville.

Break-ins reported

A shop was reported broken into at 9:39 a.m. Friday at 25201 880th Ave. in Austin. A catalytic converter was taken.

A house was reported broken into at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday at 86857130th St., Glenville.

A storage unit was reported broken into at 3:29 p.m. Friday at 401 Pilot St. Several items, including some tools were stolen.

Man cited for burning violation

Deputies cited Nathan Paul Brooks, 32, for burn ban violation at 10:53 p.m. Friday at 23595 890th Ave., Oakland.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 7:22 p.m. Friday of a theft at Walmart that had occurred around 11 a.m. that day.

Catalytic converters taken off of vehicles

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 9:21 a.m. Saturday at 506 Minnesota Ave.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 9:54 a.m. Saturday at 2214 E. Main St.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at 511 E. Richway Drive.

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 7:06 p.m. Saturday at 1325 Crestview Road.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 4:52 p.m. Saturday of a dog bite at 826 S. Newton Ave.

Tools taken

Tools were reported taken from a garage at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at 503 Edgewood Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Gorden Lance Hagen, 31, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a reported hit-and-run crash at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at 1109 Crestview Road.