August 25, 2021

COVID-19 active cases continue to rise

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise with 49 new cases reported Tuesday.

The new cases were from between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are now 112 active cases in the county.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• Twelve people in their 30s

• Six people in their 40s

• Seven people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

Two new hospitalizations were also reported.

Area counties also saw substantial increases with the following new cases reported Tuesday:

• 13 new cases in Faribault County

• 66 new cases in Mower County

• 54 new cases in Steele County

• 28 new cases in Waseca County

Statewide, 3,838 new cases were reported, along with eight new deaths.

