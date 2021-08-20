Court dispositions: Aug. 2-3, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug. 2

Kelly Roger Bock, 56, 405 5th St. E, Albert Lea. (September 2020 offense) Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Dismissed.

Kelly Roger Bock, 56, 405 5th St. E, Albert Lea. (November 2020 offense) Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 83 days for one year credit for time served seven days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $205.

Adam Robert Burt, 35, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, Faribault. Count 1: Third degree assault – felony. Commit to commissioner of corrections – adult Minnesota correctional facility – St. Cloud, 27 months. Fees $917.27. Count 2: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal damage to property – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Aug. 3

Shannon Elizabeth Flood, 32, 4955 Twin Lakes Road, Boulder, CO. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220

Jason Andrew Jacobsen, 50, 13122 860th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 177 days for two years with credit for time served three days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $780.