August 17, 2021

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:36 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Freeborn County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and four new hospitalizations on Tuesday in the update from local and state health officials.

With the new cases, the county now has 80 active cases.

The new cases include the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Three people between 15 and 19

• Eight people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• Seven people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Six people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

The county continues to have a “high” community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similar increases are being reported in other area counties: Mower County reported 42 new cases; Steele County had 50; and Waseca County had 25. Faribault County had three new cases.

Statewide, 3,054 new cases were reported Tuesday, along with three new deaths. There are 16,673 cases considered active statewide.

The numbers released Tuesdays are from data collected between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday. ​

