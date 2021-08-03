expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

By Sarah Stultz

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved an increased salary for Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag each year for 2019 through 2021 as approved by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Kurt Freitag

The action sets Freitag’s salary at $113,952 for the first year, $114,521 for 2020 and $119,228 for 2021 and sets the sheriff up to receive about $44,000 in back pay for those three years after a lengthy court battle that started in December 2018 surrounding the salary. 

The court case started after the sheriff appealed the board’s 2019 salary for him of $97,020, which was set without offering any discussion or explanation as to how the decision was made. 

The salary case went all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court after the district court initially ruled in favor of the higher salary, and the county appealed and the Appeals Court reversed course. Freitag then appealed that decision, and the Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals decision. After reversing the decision, the Supreme Court turned the case back over to the Appeals Court to determine whether the district court gave Freitag an appropriate new salary for 2019 when it set it at $113,952. The Appeals Court earlier this month affirmed it did.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said Freitag will receive $16,932 in back pay for 2019; $17,501 for 2020, which included a 0.5% cost of living increase as given to all other county employees that year; and $9,810 for thus far in 2021. The county board had approved Freitag for 4.11% increase in this year’s salary. 

Jensen said he was unsure if Freitag would receive all of the back pay in one lump sum or how the payment would occur. County staff were working on getting that figured out. 

 

More News

Ask a Trooper: The rules behind white lines on a highway

Letter: Don’t let anyone steal your reality

Letter: Season ticket prices are a great deal

Letter: Friends of the Library book sale a success

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies

News

Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna

News

‘People are ready to hear live music again’

News

Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session

News

Bolstering the pheasant population

News

Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community

News

Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations

Arts & Culture

Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August

News

Duplicate Bridge results