August 18, 2021

CERTIFICATE

By Submitted

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State

Certificate of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.
The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.

Name: A.L. Golf Center, LLC
File Number: 1246674100028
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 322C
This certificate has been issued on: 08/04/2021

/s/ Steve Simon
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 11, 18, 2021
