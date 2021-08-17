expand
August 17, 2021

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a car at 9:31 a.m. Monday at 1410 Olsen Drive. The theft occurred sometime in the last week. 

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 5:34 p.m. Monday at 204 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime between July 7 and the date of reporting. 

 

1 arrested after theft

Police arrested Michael Eric Blomquist for driving after cancellation and theft after receiving a report of a theft at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.  

 

Possible unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report of possible unemployment fraud at 2:27 p.m. Monday at 1122 E. Richway Drive. 

 

Vehicle damaged 

Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. of damage that occurred to a vehicle at 821 S. Broadway after an argument.

