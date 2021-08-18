expand
August 17, 2021

Campus notes

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Millikin University

Greta Jacobson of Ellendale is among the outstanding undergraduates named to the dean’s list at Millikin University for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following area students were named to the honor list for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:

  • Jacob Price, Alden
  • Hanna Sack, Clarks Grove
  • Sara Allison, Glenville
  • Kristi Fett, Glenville

Among 3,608 students, a total of 1,070 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

University of Wisconsin-
Eau Claire

Bailey Sandon of Clarks Grove graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire with a  Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration.

The university awarded 1,462 degrees in May.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

  • Sydney Doran, Clarks Grove
  • Levi Kermes, Hayward

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

