August 18, 2021

Francis Oldham watches Avah Klebsch, 9, create at art project in the Kids Zone tent at Half Moon Park during Kernel Days a previous year. -Kelly Wassenberg/Albert Lea Tribune

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The Wells Kernel Days festival is returning this year and will take place from Wednesday to Sunday. The event schedule is as follows:

Wednesday

7 p.m.: Free movie at Flame Theatre

Thursday

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ron’s Roast & Tours at Ron’s Plumbing, HVAC & Electric

7 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel program in the USC auditorium

Friday

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Inflatables on First Avenue

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Free lunch provided by CCF Bank and treats from Bevcomm

2-4 p.m.: 55+ Lions bingo at the Broadway Apartments

5 p.m.: Lions bingo, food stands, beer garden open

5-8 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park

5-9:30 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park

5 p.m.: KidZone activity tent open

6 p.m.: Tractor races and events at the old USC practice fields

6 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament begins at Half Moon Park

7-10 p.m.: Whitesidewalls at the Bevcomm stage

Dusk: Fireworks at Half Moon Park

Saturday

8 a.m.: Car show registration opens on Broadway

8 a.m.: Food stands open

8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament continues

8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins

9 a.m.: Tractor cruise

9 a.m.: KidZone opens

10 a.m.: Jaycees beer garden opens

10 a.m.: Gaga ball at the soccer fields

10 a.m.: Kids pedal tractor pull at Bevcomm stage

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Day of the Dozer

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park

Noon: Bingo opens

12:30-5 p.m.: Free swim at the pool

1 p.m.: Cribbage at V.F.W.

1 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel Talent Show at Bevcomm stage

2 p.m.: Coins in the Corn

5 p.m.: Parade

7 p.m.: Brett Feist at Bevcomm stage

9 p.m.: Street dance featuring EXPRESS band

Sunday

7:30 a.m.-noon: V.F.W. breakfast

8 a.m.: Softball tournament continues

9:30 a.m.: Lions golf tournament at Wells Golf Course

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

Noon: Firemen’s tournament

