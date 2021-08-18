Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

The Wells Kernel Days festival is returning this year and will take place from Wednesday to Sunday. The event schedule is as follows:

Wednesday

7 p.m.: Free movie at Flame Theatre

Thursday

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ron’s Roast & Tours at Ron’s Plumbing, HVAC & Electric

7 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel program in the USC auditorium

Friday

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Inflatables on First Avenue

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Free lunch provided by CCF Bank and treats from Bevcomm

2-4 p.m.: 55+ Lions bingo at the Broadway Apartments

5 p.m.: Lions bingo, food stands, beer garden open

5-8 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park

5-9:30 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park

5 p.m.: KidZone activity tent open

6 p.m.: Tractor races and events at the old USC practice fields

6 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament begins at Half Moon Park

7-10 p.m.: Whitesidewalls at the Bevcomm stage

Dusk: Fireworks at Half Moon Park

Saturday

8 a.m.: Car show registration opens on Broadway

8 a.m.: Food stands open

8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament continues

8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins

9 a.m.: Tractor cruise

9 a.m.: KidZone opens

10 a.m.: Jaycees beer garden opens

10 a.m.: Gaga ball at the soccer fields

10 a.m.: Kids pedal tractor pull at Bevcomm stage

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Day of the Dozer

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park

Noon: Bingo opens

12:30-5 p.m.: Free swim at the pool

1 p.m.: Cribbage at V.F.W.

1 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel Talent Show at Bevcomm stage

2 p.m.: Coins in the Corn

5 p.m.: Parade

7 p.m.: Brett Feist at Bevcomm stage

9 p.m.: Street dance featuring EXPRESS band

Sunday

7:30 a.m.-noon: V.F.W. breakfast

8 a.m.: Softball tournament continues

9:30 a.m.: Lions golf tournament at Wells Golf Course

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

Noon: Firemen’s tournament