expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

Buildings broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:22 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

A building was reported broken into at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at 1350 W. Main St. 

A garage was reported broken into at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday at 76787 125th St. in Glenville. A chainsaw and weed trimmer were missing. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea. 

 

Laptop damaged

A laptop was reported damaged at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Packages reported stolen

Police received a report at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday of a package that was stolen at 1210 S. Newton Ave. 

Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday of a computer that was stolen at 1614 Massee St. 

 

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1201 Southview Lane. The damage reportedly happened between 2 and 6 a.m. that day. 

 

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 Dunham St. 

 

Male exposing himself outside business

Police received a report at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday of a male exposing himself outside at 2315 Leland Drive. 

 

Bike reported stolen

A black Trek bike was reported stolen at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at 902 Abbott St. 

More News

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down

Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

Gallery: Time for school for Albert Lea students

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

News

Under fire, Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan steps down

News

Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

Education

Gallery: Time for school for Albert Lea students

Education

Albert Lea students are back in school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports

News

State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

News

US jobless claims hit a pandemic low as hiring strengthens

News

Issue of new horse barn, other repairs at fairgrounds raised at county board meeting

Health Updates

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Health Updates

Local nursing home leader responds to Biden mandate that nursing home staff be vaccinated

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

News

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges visitors to wear masks

News

Klobuchar, Smith announce federal disaster relief for producers in Faribault, Waseca counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Health Updates

Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician at Mayo in Albert Lea, Austin

News

Mayo podiatrist has family ties to A.L.

News

5 things to do this week

News

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

Columnists

Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Health Updates

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

Education

Campus notes