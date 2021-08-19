Buildings broken into and other reports
A building was reported broken into at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at 1350 W. Main St.
A garage was reported broken into at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday at 76787 125th St. in Glenville. A chainsaw and weed trimmer were missing.
Gas drive-off reported
A gas drive-off was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.
Laptop damaged
A laptop was reported damaged at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.
Packages reported stolen
Police received a report at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday of a package that was stolen at 1210 S. Newton Ave.
Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday of a computer that was stolen at 1614 Massee St.
Window broken out of vehicle
A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1201 Southview Lane. The damage reportedly happened between 2 and 6 a.m. that day.
Possible identity theft reported
Police received a report of possible identity theft at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 Dunham St.
Male exposing himself outside business
Police received a report at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday of a male exposing himself outside at 2315 Leland Drive.
Bike reported stolen
A black Trek bike was reported stolen at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at 902 Abbott St.