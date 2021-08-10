Benjamin Dean Steckelberg, age 32, of Mapleton, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held on August 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation will be on August 16 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Northview and will continue one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Garden City Cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.mankatomortuary.com.

Benjamin was born on October 27, 1988 in Albert Lea, MN to Dean and Shelly (Johnson) Steckelberg. He graduated from United South Central High School in Wells in 2007. On September 12, 2014, Benjamin was united in marriage to Jamie Wandersee in Mankato. Benjamin enjoyed time spent with his family and friends and loved camping. He was full of life and always made others laugh. He took care of others before himself. Benjamin had a heart of gold and was loved by so many. Benjamin spent the last four months of his life in recovery and was much more active and present.

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Jamie of Mapleton; father, Dean Steckelberg of Wells; mother, Shelly (Mark) Meyer of Owatonna; sister, Aubrey Steckelberg of Apple Valley and her children, Tashina and Noalin; brother, Tanner Steckelberg of Wells; grandparents, Sidney (Marlyss) Johnson of Wells, Gerald Zabel of Mankato, and Francis Meyer of Owatonna; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kevin (Teri) Wandersee of Garden City; sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo (Steve) Leiferman of Mankato and their children, McKayla, Zach, and Savannah; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Milda (John) Steckelberg, Jeannine Zabel, and Irving Meyer; step-mother, Shera Steckelberg; and uncle, Dennis Steckelberg.