August 18, 2021

ASSUMED NAME

By Submitted

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: A.L. Golf Center
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 72469 300th Street Hartland MN 56042 USA

A.L. Golf Center, LLC 72469 300th Street Hartland MN 56042 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required,
or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 11, 18, 2021
