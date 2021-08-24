expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

The Albert Lea girls' tennis team traveled to Mankato Monday morning for their first meet of the season. The Tigers fell 7-0 against West and 6-1 against Winona. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea girls’ tennis starts season

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

MANKATO — The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team started its season Monday morning with a triangular meet in Mankato.

The Tigers took on the Scarlets of Mankato West in the first matchup, losing 7-0, before falling 6-1 to the Winhawks of Winona.

The Scarlets proved to be tough opponents winning all matches in straight sets. The doubles team of junior Marissa Hanson and sophomore Ashlyn Berven came the closest to a win, recording five sets wins, but losing 6-3, 6-2 to Natalie Zarn and Renn Corley in the No. 2 doubles match.

In the two other doubles matchups senior Stephanie Vogt and junior Hannah Willner lost 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 1 spot, and the sophomore duo of Lilly Hyke and Jaylee Waters lost 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 matchup.

In singles action, junior Alyssa Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 match, sophomore Rachel Doppelhammer lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, freshman Bree Weilage lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and freshman Emery Nelson lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.

The Tigers fall to 0-2 as a team and will have their first home meet Thursday afternoon against Rochester Mayo and Northfield. – Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

The Tigers put up a much stronger fight against the Winhawks, but only Weilage was able to come away with a victory, winning 2-6, 6-3, 4-3 in the No. 3 spot.

Doppelhammer also took her opponent to three sets in the No. 2 match, but came out on the losing end 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.

Jenson lost 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match and Nelson lost 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 4 spot.

In doubles action, Vogt and Willner lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Berven and Hanson lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 and Waters and Hyke lost 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.

As a team the Tigers fall to 0-2 to start the season. They will be back on the court Thursday with their first home meet, hosting the  Raiders of Northfield and the Spartans of Rochester Mayo.

Albert Lea will take on Northfield first at 2 p.m., followed by Northfield vs. Mayo at 4 p.m., and Albert Lea vs. Mayo at 6 p.m.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

24-PR-21-1116

Jill (Borland) Weikum

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Editorial: Do your part in helping with water conservation

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Business

Chamber welcomes new member

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Owatonna artist’s work on display at Albert Lea Art Center

Gallery

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

News

Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

News

City to move ahead with bond sale for water tower costs

Health Updates

COVID-19 active cases continue to rise

Health Updates

Mayo Health System to restrict visitors, reopen offsite testing facility due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

News

Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

Education

University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

News

US troops surge evacuations, CIA chief meets with Taliban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for assault, unlawful possession of firearm and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

Health Updates

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in UTV crash over the weekend northwest of Freeborn

News

Hundreds turn out for Wells Kernel Days parade

Cops, Courts & Fires

Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

News

Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus

News

Caregivers wellness program in September

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021

News

Farmers market basket winner