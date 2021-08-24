Albert Lea girls’ tennis starts season

MANKATO — The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team started its season Monday morning with a triangular meet in Mankato.

The Tigers took on the Scarlets of Mankato West in the first matchup, losing 7-0, before falling 6-1 to the Winhawks of Winona.

The Scarlets proved to be tough opponents winning all matches in straight sets. The doubles team of junior Marissa Hanson and sophomore Ashlyn Berven came the closest to a win, recording five sets wins, but losing 6-3, 6-2 to Natalie Zarn and Renn Corley in the No. 2 doubles match.

In the two other doubles matchups senior Stephanie Vogt and junior Hannah Willner lost 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 1 spot, and the sophomore duo of Lilly Hyke and Jaylee Waters lost 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 matchup.

In singles action, junior Alyssa Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 match, sophomore Rachel Doppelhammer lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, freshman Bree Weilage lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and freshman Emery Nelson lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.

The Tigers put up a much stronger fight against the Winhawks, but only Weilage was able to come away with a victory, winning 2-6, 6-3, 4-3 in the No. 3 spot.

Doppelhammer also took her opponent to three sets in the No. 2 match, but came out on the losing end 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.

Jenson lost 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match and Nelson lost 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 4 spot.

In doubles action, Vogt and Willner lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Berven and Hanson lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 and Waters and Hyke lost 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.

As a team the Tigers fall to 0-2 to start the season. They will be back on the court Thursday with their first home meet, hosting the Raiders of Northfield and the Spartans of Rochester Mayo.

Albert Lea will take on Northfield first at 2 p.m., followed by Northfield vs. Mayo at 4 p.m., and Albert Lea vs. Mayo at 6 p.m.