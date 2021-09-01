expand
September 1, 2021

Albert Lea junior Alyssa Jensen returns a serve Tuesday in the meet against Owatonna. Jensen lost her match at the No. 1 singles spot 6-0, 6-0. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea girls’ tennis hosts Owatonna in first home meet

By Tyler Julson

Published 11:03 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team hosted a tough Owatonna team Tuesday afternoon in its first home match of the season.

The Tigers got some solid performances from the young players, but ultimately fell to the Huskies 7-0.

Sophomore Rachel Doppelhammer attempts to hit a soft shot just over the net out of the reach of her Owatonna opponent. The Tigers lost the meet to the Huskies 7-0. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

The junior duo in the No. 1 doubles spot, Marissa Hanson and Hannah Willner, were the lone Tigers to force a third set in their match. The pair won the first set 6-3, but lost the second set 6-4, followed by the tiebreaker 10-8.

Sophomores Ashlyn Berven and Lilly Hyke lost in the No. 2 spot 6-0, 6-2, and sophomore Ava Bremer and freshman Emery Nelson lost the No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-1.

In singles action, junior Alyssa Jensen lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 slot. Senior Stephanie Vogt lost 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 match. Sophomore Rachel Doppelhammer lost  6-0, 6-4 in the No. 3 spot, and freshman Bree Weilage lost 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 4 spot.

The matchup marked Vogt’s first appearance in the singles match this season, moving up from playing in two doubles matches a week ago.

The Tigers fall to 0-3 on the season and will be back in action  Thursday when they travel to Rochester to take on the Panthers of Century. Their next home matchup is Tuesday against Waseca.

