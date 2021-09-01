expand
September 1, 2021

Albert Lea boys soccer picks up first season-opening win since 2016

By Tyler Julson

The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team started their season off on the right foot by picking up a 3-1 win in Triton Tuesday night.

The Tigers and Cobras went into halftime tied at 1-1, but it was the Tigers who came out of the half on a tear, securing a 3-1 lead to begin the season.

Diego Balbuena Vidal, Joseph Yoon and Roel Palomo were the goal scorers for the Tigers. Jesus Boites was in the net.

The win marks the first season-opening victory for the team since a 6-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville in 2016.

The Tigers will be back on the pitch under the Friday night lights when they take on the Huskies of Owatonna at Jim Gustafson Field.

