Across the Pastor’s Desk: ‘Walking hand in hand with Jesus’

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

When I was a young man, our family traveled to Mexico for a distant relative’s wedding. On our return trip, it was my turn to drive throughout the night through the Arizona desert. It was hot and our van had no air conditioning. Everyone in the van had fallen asleep, and there I was, at the helm. I remember sensing the significant responsibility of having my entire family’s lives in my hands. I needed to be alert. I needed to be extremely careful because my job was to get us to the next leg of our journey. As I was driving and considering the weight of my responsibilities, a song came into my head, and I sang it as if I had known it my entire life. I titled it, “Walking Hand in Hand with Jesus.”

In the wee hours of the morning, we were down to a quarter tank of gas, so we pulled over at a small village establishment and waited until it opened. We were delayed quite a while because the proprietor was also the village mayor. While waiting, my dad and I sat on a large rock, and I sang the new song to him. He had me sing it several times over. Before too long, we were singing it together… Walking Hand in Hand with Jesus.

Here are the words:

Me and Jesus, we were walking down life’s dusty road

And he told me, child, I love you and I’ll never let you go

I told him, My sweet Jesus, I want to serve you the best that I can

And he told me, Son, just walk with your hand in my hand

Walking hand in hand with Jesus

It’s the only way to live

Everything that I need, he’s promised to supply

Walking hand in hand with Jesus, headed to my home on high

Where there’ll be no tears of sorrow, and where we’ll never die

Now sometimes, this old life brings its heartaches and its tears

But Jesus, he’s the kind of friend, when he’s around there’s just no fears

Walking hand in hand with Jesus, he’ll be right there every time

If I got a million dollars or if I’m down to my last dime.

Later, after we filled the tank, we resumed our travel and came upon a tragic accident on the interstate where everyone in the accident lost their lives. Seven people in total went into eternity, while my dad and I were sitting singing this song about walking hand in hand with Jesus. That memory was forever captured in my heart. I remember thinking to myself that it was the long delay waiting for gas that more than likely saved our lives. The waiting was uncomfortable and annoying, but together we made the most of it. A new song came out of that experience, and we were grateful to be alive. We were saddened to see the tragedy, and we pulled over and prayed as we waited for the authorities to come.

Perhaps, you are facing some pretty significant responsibilities. Maybe you are stuck on the sideline just waiting. Maybe life’s delays are uncomfortable and getting the best of you. I pray God visits you in a new and fresh way today. I pray he brings you a new song to sing while you are waiting. Here is a verse of scripture to bring you some hope, from Psalms 130:5, “I wait for the Lord, my soul does wait, And in his word do I hope.”

I love you. I’m in your corner!

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church.