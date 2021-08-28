Across the Pastor’s Desk: Don’t give up hope; the Lord loves us

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

Things can look bleak these days. From global distress, to conflict in our own nation, to stresses in our own lives, things can seem dark and overwhelming at times. But, my friend, do not give up hope. We do not know exactly what our future holds, but we do know who holds our future.

Many cares can weigh us down. But, the Lord has only good planned for us. Even in our darkest night, we can trust in him. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Rom. 8:28. ”For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” Jer. 29:11-13. Do not give up hope.

Remember, the Lord loves us. Yes, he loves you. He loves me. He loves us with an everlasting love. Nothing we can do, say or think will remove his love for us. “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13. Jesus Christ gave his life for us. Yes, that’s right, for you and for me. “In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation (sin-offering) for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” 1 John 4:9-11. Jesus paid the price for our sins so that we may live, all because of God’s love for us. Do not give up hope.

And, finally, it is important to keep the main thing the main thing. What really matters in life other than doing our best to live for him? If we walk in his way, as he has directed us to walk, that is what matters most. He will take care of all of the rest in his own way and in his own timing and even if we never see the answer with our own eyes upon this earth, he is faithful. “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Gal 2:20. Do not give up hope.

Lord, help our faith. Cause us to draw deeper and deeper into you. You are our hope. You are our life. You are our future. You keep in perfect peace those whose minds are stayed on you, because we trust in you.

Jill Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.