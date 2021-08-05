expand
August 17, 2021

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The spread of new COVID-19 variants and lower vaccination rates in developing countries continue to impact the ability to move freely throughout the world.

For travelers eager to venture out, Expedia Group recommends these traveling guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so the world can truly open again:

1. Mask up while traveling. Masks remain one of the most simple and effective ways to limit the transmission of the virus, aside from the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traveling requires being in close quarters, like planes, trains, rideshares and more, so it’s important to mask up to reduce the spread.

2. Travel for the greater good. To support UNICEF’s global COVID-19 response, Expedia Group announced an initiative to donate $10 million to vaccine efforts. To get involved, travelers can download any app from one of the travel giant’s brands, such as Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity and Vrbo, to plan and purchase a trip through the platform. In turn, travelers can help get a vaccine to someone in the world who needs it.

3. Enjoy the great outdoors. Nature destinations have provided solitude for travelers over the last year due to the ability to easily socially distance and, essentially, disconnect. This trend is here to stay, with beaches, mountains, lakes and national parks remaining popular areas to visit.

4. Don’t get left behind. More and more businesses, attractions and destinations are requiring people to show proof of vaccination. If you haven’t felt motivated to get your shot(s), know you might not have access to dining, entertainment or other activities during your next vacation.

5. Be a savvy traveler. Travelers are eager to get out again, but with travel guidelines changing frequently, it’s important to stay up to date with restrictions and policies around your travel bookings. Double-check your accommodations’ cancellation policies, keep local advisories like curfews or closures in mind and be prepared to submit documentations like COVID-19 test results or vaccine cards.

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

