expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2021

5 things to do this week

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

1

Health Care Heroes and First Responders Celebration

Three Oak Winery will host a Health Care Heroes and First Responders Celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 73505 225th St., Albert Lea.

There will be live music with Luke Hendrickson and Savanna Chestnut, a former contestant on “The Voice.”

The public is invited to come out and thank the heroes. There is an $8 cover charge for the event for members of the public, but there is no cover charge for health care workers and first responders. Heroes will also enjoy half-price food and discounted drinks and should bring their badges or IDs.

The event will be outdoors in the west event area at the winery, and people should bring their own chairs for seating.

2

Cruise to the Cove

The 10th annual Cruise to the Cove will take place Thursday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course.

Hosted by Wedgewood Cove, the Old Car Co. of Southern Minnesota and Dave Syverson Auto Center, the event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and is open to all classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles, trucks and specialty vehicles.

Food and drinks will be available inside the restaurant and outside, and music will be provided by KB Entertainment.

The event is organized as a social gathering, and no awards will be handed out.

3

A Little Night Music in the Village

Stop out to the Freeborn County Historical Village for an evening of music with The Pumper, the Peddler and the Politician.

The group is made up of three friends who enjoy making music together and performing easy listening rock ’n’ roll from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, according to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village Facebook page. Songs come from Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, the Beatles, the Eagles and others.

The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. 

4

Thursdays on Fountain

The Albert Lea Community Band will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. during the weekly Thursdays on Fountain in Fountain Lake Park.

Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to sit in and listen to the music.

5

‘The Nature of Quilting’

“The Nature of Quilting,” a quilted collage exhibit by fiber artist Kathy Weed continues at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative gallery, 224 S. Broadway.

Weed’s textural multi-layered creations display the depth of her love of the natural world and humorous approach to humanity.

The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Saturday is the final day of the exhibit.

More News

24-PR-21-1116

Jill (Borland) Weikum

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Editorial: Do your part in helping with water conservation

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Tires reported slashed and other reports

Business

Chamber welcomes new member

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Owatonna artist’s work on display at Albert Lea Art Center

Gallery

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

News

Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

News

City to move ahead with bond sale for water tower costs

Health Updates

COVID-19 active cases continue to rise

Health Updates

Mayo Health System to restrict visitors, reopen offsite testing facility due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen and other reports

News

Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

Education

University of Minnesota mandates COVID-19 vaccinations

News

US troops surge evacuations, CIA chief meets with Taliban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for assault, unlawful possession of firearm and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

Health Updates

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man killed in UTV crash over the weekend northwest of Freeborn

News

Hundreds turn out for Wells Kernel Days parade

Cops, Courts & Fires

Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

News

Minnesota State Fair returns after 1-year hiatus

News

Caregivers wellness program in September

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021

News

Farmers market basket winner