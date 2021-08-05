expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

5 things to do this week

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

By Abigail Chalmers

1

Albert Lea Floats

Frank Hall Park will be the host of Albert Lea Floats, an afternoon event that will provide the community with an opportunity to utilize kayaks and canoes on Albert Lea Lake for free. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday and run until 2 p.m. There will also be bounce houses and other kid-friendly activities, along with food and more fun.

2

Summer Sizzler Pickleball Tournament

The Albert Lea Area Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the Frank Hall Park courts. The competitions kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the women’s bracket, which is followed by the men’s at 1 p.m. Spectators can purchase water for 50 cents and lunch for $5.

3

DC Drifters and area country artists

The DC Drifters and country artists from the area will perform at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office. The concert will consist of classic country songs.

4

Pelican Breeze

The Pelican Breeze will cruise Albert Lea Lake on Friday and Sunday this week. Friday’s cruise is slated for 6-7:30 p.m., and Sunday’s will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own beverages and snacks.

5

Get out on the water

Experience an afternoon out on Fountain Lake by renting a canoe or kayak through the Albert Lea Boathouse.

The Boathouse is open from 9 to noon Wednesdays and Fridays this week, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Equipment is limited and must be reserved online. Cost is $5 per piece of equipment.

Saturdays are free, courtesy of the Freeborn County SHIP program.

More News

ASSUMED NAME

CERTIFICATE

ORGANIZATION

EST/OAKLAND

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Police respond to separate calls of shots fired and other reports

Health Updates

Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician at Mayo in Albert Lea, Austin

News

Mayo podiatrist has family ties to A.L.

News

5 things to do this week

News

Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days

Columnists

Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?

Health Updates

5 tips for traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, variants

Education

Campus notes

News

Free suicide prevention class for agricultural communities

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services in Minnesota

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports