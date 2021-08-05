5 arrested on warrants and other reports

Deputies arrested Christina Rae Jensen on a local warrant for misdemeanor disorderly conduct at 8:04 a.m. Friday at 209 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Angela Marie Arndt, 42, on local warrants at 8:35 p.m. Friday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

Deputies arrested Theresa Mae Book, 36, on a local warrant at 5:51 p.m. Saturday at 310 Highway 65 NW in Glenville.

Michael Antione Thompson, 43, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:32 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, on a local warrant at 7:41 p.m. Saturday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Josue Elias Calderon, 33, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that was reportedly all over the road at 4:17 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near milepost 24. Cecilia Esperanza Reyes, 52, was cited for allowing or permitting impaired driving.

1 arrested for driving under the influence

Police arrested Pierre Anthony Curtis, 18, for driving under the influence at 1:03 a.m. Friday at 1405 Fountain St.

Locks cut off trailers

Locks were reported cut on four trailers at 7:41 a.m. Friday at 2101 Consul St. Nothing was taken.

A lock was reported cut off a trailer at 10:48 a.m. Friday at 525 Prospect Ave.

Shoes stolen

Police received a report at 8:49 a.m. Friday of tie-dye Vans shoes that were stolen from the backyard at 825 Jefferson Ave. The incident was reported caught on camera between 7:30 and 7:40 a.m.

Catalytic converters stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 12:51 p.m. Sunday at 26157 740th Ave., Albert Lea. The incident reportedly happened within the last week.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:33 a.m. Friday at 77820 E. Main St.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a car at 5:14 p.m. Friday at 1725 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened between Sept. 18 and Friday.

Vehicles stalled in water

Police received several reports of vehicles stalled in high water Friday morning near West Main Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Possible fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. of fraudulent charges on a person’s account in Albert Lea.

Gas tank tampering reported

Police received a report at 5:28 p.m. Friday that someone had something dumped into their gas tank and that the door handle on a truck was broken at 702 E. 13th St.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Skylar Kay Hallum, 31, was cited for disorderly conduct at 1:55 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street.

Trailer stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 9:01 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot on the 800 block of East Main Street. The trailer was recovered on Sunday.

Wallet stolen

A wallet was reported stolen at 2:04 p.m. Saturday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 2:43 p.m. Saturday at 2420 South Shore Drive.

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen at 4:10 p.m. Saturday at 407 Ulstad Ave.

1 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Jacob Earl Haukoos, 19, for minor consumption at 5:21 p.m. Saturday at 100 Fountain St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 11:32 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run crash at 402 Hillhaven in Albert Lea that happened sometime overnight.