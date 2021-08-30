36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County
Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.
The data is for new cases as of 4 a.m. Friday. Data from the weekend will be released on Tuesday.
The county now has 151 active cases.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included the following:
- Three people ages 0 to 4
- Four people ages 5 to 9
- Five people between 10 and 14
- Four people between 15 and 19
- Two people in their 20s
- Nine people in their 30s
- Four people in their 40s
- Two people in their 50s
- One person in their 60s
- One person in their 70s
- One person in their 80s
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
- Faribault County: nine new cases
- Mower County: 16 new cases
- Steele County: 37 new cases
- Waseca County: 12 new cases
Statewide, 1,918 new cases were reported and six deaths, including one person between 80 and 84 in Steele County.