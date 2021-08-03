expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

By Staff Reports

Published 9:31 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Three people were injured Monday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Minnesota Highway 251 near Maple Island.

Jessica Mae Brandenburg, 41, of Blooming Prairie and her passenger, Troy Christophe Low, 45, of Northwood were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, along with Rodolfo Lopez, 24, of Missouri Valley, Iowa. All received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report listed Brandeburg as the driver of a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was west on Highway 251. Lopez was driving a 2013 Ram Longhorn north on Freeborn County Road 30. The vehicles collided at about 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 251 and 850th Ave.

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Hollandale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported