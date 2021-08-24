expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

24-PR-21-870

By Submitted

Published 10:48 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
In Re: the Estate
of: HARRIET L. LARSON,
Deceased.
IN DISTRICT COURT
– PROBATE DIVISION
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court file No. 24-PR-21-870
ORDER AND NOTICE
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 9th day of September 2021, at 1:30 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held, via zoom, before the court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, on petition of Larry D. Larson, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated September 4, 2015, and for the formal appointment of Larry D. Larson, whose address is P.O. Box 458, Baudette, MN 56623, as personal representative and executor of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the co-personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: JULY 19, 2021

St R. Schat
JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT
Rebecca S. Mittag
COURT ADMINISTRATOR

Attorneys for Petitioner
John Benjamin Wangberg. Lsq.
FULLERWALLNER
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
514 America Avenue NW
Bemidii, MN 56601
PO Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880
(218) 751-2221
(218) 751-2285
(800) 552-6881
wangberg@lawofficemn.com
www.lawofficemn.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 28 and Aug. 4, 2021
24-PR-21-870

More News

New COVID-19 death in Freeborn County

Fair food reviews: Auntie L’s Wild Wings

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

COVID-19 cases growing faster in Minnesota’s Black community

Health Updates

New COVID-19 death in Freeborn County

Food and Drink

Fair food reviews: Auntie L’s Wild Wings

News

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases growing faster in Minnesota’s Black community

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle tires slashed, damaged and other reports

Gallery

Sawyer Brown kicks off fair week

News

Scenes from the first day at the fair

News

HRA awarded $3.5M for Shady Oaks repairs

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘We’ve had enough’: Law enforcement frustrated by continued speeding

News

Former, current state leaders receive awards

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officers charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

News

Lawmakers face tough math on who to pay, how much for pandemic pay plan

Gallery

County fair kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves back pay for sheriff salary

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports

News

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

News

It’s fair time

News

Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

Health Updates

New, active cases edging up locally, but no big surge seen yet statewide

Health Updates

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case