24-PR-21-870
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
In Re: the Estate
of: HARRIET L. LARSON,
Deceased.
IN DISTRICT COURT
– PROBATE DIVISION
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court file No. 24-PR-21-870
ORDER AND NOTICE
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 9th day of September 2021, at 1:30 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held, via zoom, before the court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, on petition of Larry D. Larson, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated September 4, 2015, and for the formal appointment of Larry D. Larson, whose address is P.O. Box 458, Baudette, MN 56623, as personal representative and executor of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the co-personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: JULY 19, 2021
St R. Schat
JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT
Rebecca S. Mittag
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
Attorneys for Petitioner
John Benjamin Wangberg. Lsq.
FULLERWALLNER
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
514 America Avenue NW
Bemidii, MN 56601
PO Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880
(218) 751-2221
(218) 751-2285
(800) 552-6881
wangberg@lawofficemn.com
www.lawofficemn.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 28 and Aug. 4, 2021
