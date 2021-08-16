2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population
Of the small towns in the Tribune’s coverage area, only six had an increase in population when comparing the 2020 census to the one 10 years ago.
Conger, Hayward, Hollandale, Hartland, New Richland and Wells saw increases in the number of people in their communities, albeit by only a few people in some cases.
Here’s the full list:
Alden
2010 census: 661
2020 census: 583
Bricelyn
2010 census: 365
2020 census: 348
Clarks Grove
2010 census: 706
2020 census: 694
Conger
2010 census: 146
2020 census: 153
Ellendale
2010 census: 691
2020 census: 676
Emmons
2010 census: 391
2020 census: 367
Freeborn
2010 census: 297
2020 census: 264
Geneva
2010 census: 555
2020 census: 508
Glenville
2010 census: 643
2020 census: 568
Hayward
2010 census: 250
2020 census: 252
Hartland
2010 census: 315
2020 census: 321
Hollandale
2010 census: 303
2020 census: 308
Kiester
2010 census: 501
2020 census: 488
Manchester
2010 census: 57
2020 census: 52
New Richland
2010 census: 1,203
2020 census: 1,229
Twin Lakes
2010 census: 151
2020 census: 134
Wells
2010 census: 2,343
2020 census: 2,410