expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Monday, August 16, 2021
Of the small towns in the Tribune’s coverage area, only six had an increase in population when comparing the 2020 census to the one 10 years ago.
Conger, Hayward, Hollandale, Hartland, New Richland and Wells saw increases in the number of people in their communities, albeit by only a few people in some cases.
Here’s the full list:
Alden
2010 census: 661
2020 census: 583
Bricelyn
2010 census: 365
2020 census: 348
Clarks Grove 
2010 census: 706
2020 census: 694
Conger
2010 census: 146
2020 census: 153
Ellendale
2010 census: 691
2020 census: 676
Emmons
2010 census: 391
2020 census: 367
Freeborn
2010 census: 297
2020 census: 264
Geneva
2010 census: 555
2020 census: 508
Glenville
2010 census: 643
2020 census: 568
Hayward
2010 census: 250
2020 census: 252
Hartland
2010 census: 315
2020 census: 321
Hollandale
2010 census: 303
2020 census: 308
Kiester
2010 census: 501
2020 census: 488
Manchester
2010 census: 57
2020 census: 52
New Richland
2010 census: 1,203
2020 census: 1,229
Twin Lakes
2010 census: 151
2020 census: 134
Wells
2010 census: 2,343
2020 census: 2,410

More News

Scoreboard: Aug. 17

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Experienced Gophers talking unfinished business this season

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Health Updates

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Education

School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

News

Residents protest mask requirement for city-owned properties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn motorcyclist killed in crash in Winnebago County

Health Updates

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

News

New food truck gives a taste of Puerto Rico

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit break-ins reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northern Minnesota crews battling “rapidly growing” wildfire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Arts & Culture

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area country artists

News

Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Farmers market prize winner

News

A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

News

WCTA board candidates announced

News

St. John’s fair prize winner

Health Updates

Freeborn County’s 37th COVID death reported