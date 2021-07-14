expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Winnebago and Worth counties until 9 p.m. as severe thunderstorms move through the area.

The storms have an enhanced risk of severe weather, the weather agency stated.

In addition to possible tornadoes, other threats include damaging winds and large hail.

The storm has shifted to the south, though a few thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and evening in south-central Minnesota along Interstate 90. Damaging winds are the primary concern with those storms.

More News

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

Anna “Ans” Van Erkel

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

Health Updates

Concerned about children and COVID variants? Your questions, answered

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

News

Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

News

Mosquito spraying on Thursday this week

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Civic Music to celebrate 75th season

News

Households encouraged to apply for $167M in new funding for energy assistance program

News

MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign

News

Marriage licenses issued

Education

Campus notes

Health Updates

Uptick in cases but no signs of surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hanson requests Court of Appeals remove judge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge won’t change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo